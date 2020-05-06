Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

‘Live And Let Die’ Thunders from Speakers as Trump Tours Arizona Mask Factory: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

live and let die trump

Guns N’ Roses’ cover of “Live And Let Die” blasted from speakers as Donald Trump toured a Honeywell factory in Arizona that has been converted to produce N95 face masks on Tuesday.

It’s unclear whether the music was intentional, but considering Trump suggested to reporters in Arizona that “warrior” Americans must die so he can reopen the economy, it was at the least an uncanny coincidence.

The L.A. Times reports that the Animals’ “House of the Rising Sun” was played immediately prior to the Paul McCartney penned track, and it was followed by Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” and Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger”. Those songs have been noted as tracks played regularly at Trump’s rallies, though “Live and Let Die” was not among a list published back in January.

Recent Posts