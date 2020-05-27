OG and Current ‘Queer Eye’ Casts Face Off on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ — WATCH

Family Feud has an extra queer treat coming up for its summer season, bringing the cast of the OG 2003 series — Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Jai Rodriguez, and Carson Kressley — together with the cast of the reboot — Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, (along with one of their heroes, Wesley) — for a charity match.

And in case you were wondering what OG stands for, it ain’t “original gangsta.” As Kressley notes, in this case it means: “old gays.”

Check out the official preview below: