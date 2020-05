Kim Petras Drops Star-Studded ‘At-Home’ Video for Her New Bop ‘Malibu’ Featuring Jonathan Van Ness, Todrick, Demi Lovato and More — WATCH

Coronavirus lockdown isn’t stopping recording artist Kim Petras from making a video for her recently-released single “Malibu”.

Paris Hilton, Demi Lovato, Jonathan Van Ness, Jessie J, Charli XCX, Madelaine Petsch, Todrick Hall, Pablo Vittar, Loren Gray, Aly & AJ, Aquaria, Nikita Dragun, Dorian Electra, Brittany Bronski, Bowen Yang, Slayyyter, Daniel Preda, Teddy Quinlivan, Chester Lockhart, Benny Drama, and Amanda Lepore took part in the dance-from-home bop.

Said Petras: “Thank u so so much to everyone who sent in videos for this 💗 ilysm 💗💗”