Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Reveal That They’re a Couple

Actor and recording artist Ben Platt and actor Noah Galvin, who starred in The Real O’Neals and succeeded Platt in the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen, have revealed that they are dating.

Said Galvin on the most recent episode of Ilana Levine’s “Little Known Facts” podcast: “Ben and I are dating. I asked him this morning, I was like, are we allowed to talk about this? And he’s like, ‘Don’t go into our nitty gritty, but yeah, people can know.’ It’s still relatively new.”

The two actors have been isolating together during the coronavirus lockdown with Kathryn Gallagher, daughter of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star Peter Gallagher.

The actors are the second couple to come out of the Dear Evan Hansen casts. Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross, who both played the starring role, are also a couple.

Added Galvin: “It’s so goddamn incestuous. But it also makes sense, because we all went through the war together. We all feel very connected.”