Broadway Shutdown to Continue Through Labor Day and Likely Beyond

Photo by Sudan Ouyang on Unsplash

Broadway theaters will remain shuttered through the entire summer and likely beyond, according to the Broadway League trade organization. Details are being worked out on ways to reopen.

Said Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theater — behind the curtain and in front of it — before shows can return. The Broadway League’s membership is working in cooperation with the theatrical unions, government officials and health experts to determine the safest ways to restart our industry. Throughout this challenging time, we have been in close communication with Governor Cuomo’s office and are grateful for his support and leadership as we work together to bring back this vital part of New York City’s economy — and spirit.”

10 incoming productions are currently in limbo, THR adds, and two have already announced they won’t reopen once the lockdown ends.

THR adds: “While some have floated the idea of theaters reopening with socially distanced seating plans, few if any producers think that model would work given Broadway’s exorbitant running costs. The more likely scenario involves temperature checks for theatergoers along with compulsory masks and gloves, no intermissions and deep-disinfectant cleaning of auditoriums between performances.”