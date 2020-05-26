Massive Crowd Seen Partying in Lake of the Ozarks Pool Told to Self-Quarantine for Two Weeks: WATCH

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page issued a travel advisory on Monday after videos of massive crowds partying at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri went viral on social media.

ICYMI: 147 People Potentially Exposed to COVID-19 After Two Hairstylists Work While Symptomatic

“The St. Louis County Department of Health is urging everyone who was there this weekend and ignored social distancing guidelines to self-quarantine for two weeks or until they have been tested and the result comes back negative,” KMOV4 reports.

As the U.S. death toll from COVID nears 100,000, this is how people spent Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. pic.twitter.com/EBZKCQjRKf — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) May 24, 2020

No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u May 24, 2020

Said Page in the release: “This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19. I encourage everyone to follow the Department of Public Health advisory to determine a safe path forward in the workplace.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson denounced what she saw in the videos: “Now, these folks will be coming home to St. Louis and counties all over Missouri and the Midwest, raising concerns about the potential of more positive cases, hospitalizations, and tragically, deaths. It’s just deeply disturbing.”