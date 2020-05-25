‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Dan Levy: Think of Mask Wearing as ‘the Simplest, Easiest Act of Kindness You Can Do in a Day’ — WATCH

Schitt’s Creek actor and creator Dan Levy shared a recent Instagram video in which he expressed weariness at seeing people hostile about wearing masks because they see it as a clamp on their freedom.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of viral videos about people who are actively not wearing masks because they perceive it to be an infringement on their freedom,” Levy began. “And I suppose, in a way I can understand the frustration of being told what to do, which is why I would like to propose a re-contextualization of this whole thing.”

“Imagine seeing it not as an infringement on your freedom, but rather the simplest, easiest act of kindness that you can do in a day,” Levy suggested. “Not just for yourself, but for other people who might have autoimmune issues. People who, if they were to contract COVID with those issues might have some devastating repercussions.”

“If you have the freedom to leave your house, if you have the good health to leave your house, why not put on a mask, make it your good deed for the day and do something nice for yourself and other people,” he added.