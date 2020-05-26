White ‘Karen’ Who Called NYPD on Black Man in Racist Leashing Incident Loses Custody of Dog, Placed on Leave by Employer: WATCH

A disturbing incident in NYC’s Central Park went viral on Monday after a video of the altercation was posted to Twitter. A white woman was filmed as she called police on a black man who had asked her to leash her dog. The Karen, who was later identified as Amy Cooper, told police that “there’s an African American man threatening my life.”

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

NBC News reports: “Meanwhile, Christian didn’t appear to move any closer to Amy. He tells NBC New York that he’s an avid bird watcher who was in The Ramble, a popular spot in the park for birders, around 8 a.m. Monday morning. He says he only asked Amy to put her dog on the leash in the area where it’s required to have your dog on a leash at all times. … When Christian refused to stop recording her, Amy grabs her dog’s collar and moves away from him to call the police, the video shows. The woman repeats her assertions several times to dispatchers while struggling to keep the dog within her control, lifting the dog up and pulling it by its collar several times.”

Amy Cooper has apologized to CNN: “I’m not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way. I think I was just scared. When you’re alone in the Ramble, you don’t know what’s happening. It’s not excusable, it’s not defensible.”

Amy Cooper has now been suspended from her job.

In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/8f2lMwK0r5 — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020

And she has lost custody of her dog: