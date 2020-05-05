Laura Ingraham Trashes Social Distancing Rules: ‘There Was No Scientific Basis for Believing That’ — WATCH

FOX News host Laura Ingraham trashed social distancing rules on her show last night, bashing efforts to contain COVID-19.

Said Ingraham, via Media Matters: “Although intuitively I think it probably seemed like social distancing would be necessary, there was no real scientific basis for believing that, since it had never been studied. And as one infectious disease doc told me last week, trying to stop this virus with social distancing is like trying to drive a nail through Jell-O. Viruses spread, that’s what they do, they often weaken as they go and if it’s like SARS, we hope it is, it’ll eventually burn out as SARS did.”