George Conway Mocks Trump’s ‘Abject Self-Pity’ Over ‘Mourning in America’ Ad: ‘Love, Your Friend, Moonface’

This morning we reported about Donald Trump’s late-night meltdown over a new ad produced by The Lincoln Project, a group of disillusioned Republicans, among them George Conway, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

In his tweetstorm, Trump attacked George Conway, calling him ‘Moonface’. ‘Moonface’ has now responded.

Tweeted Conway: “My friend @WindsorMann, who gave me the idea that we do a “Mourning in America” (not “Morning”) ad, is sad you didn’t rage-tweet at him. Could you take a moment from your busy day of abject self-pity to attack him? Many thanks. Love, Your friend, Moonface”