Nancy Pelosi Blasts White House for Blocking Entire Coronavirus Task Force from Testifying Before Congress: ‘They Might Be Afraid of the Truth’ — WATCH

The White House has decided to bar all Coronavirus Task Force members from testifying before Congress for the next month.

Real Clear Politics reported: “The White House last week blocked Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying in the House this Wednesday. And now, according to an internal document obtained by RealClearPolitics and three senior administration officials, the administration will bar the coronavirus task force, which includes Fauci, from testifying in Congress for the next month. ‘For the month of May, no task force members, or key deputies of task force members, may accept hearing invitations,’ reads a White House memo outlining the updated guidance. Exceptions are in order, but only at ‘the express approval of the chief of staff.'”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer she thinks she knows why: “The fact is that we need to allocate resources for this. In order to do that, any appropriations bill must begin in the House. And we have to have the information to act upon…We must insist on the truth. Now it’s interesting, they said they weren’t going to the House but Dr. Fauci can go to the (Republican-controlled) Senate. … We will be very, very strictly insisting on the truth. And they might be afraid of the truth