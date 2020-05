House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that she was concerned about Donald Trump’s admission that he is taking the dangerous anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in case he gets COVID-19.

Said Pelosi: “He’s our president and I would rather he not take something that hasn’t been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and, shall we say, weight group, because he’s ‘morbidly obese,’ [as] they say. I think it’s not a good idea.”