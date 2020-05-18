Trump Tells Stunned Reporters: ‘I Happen to Be Taking Hydroxychloroquine Right Now’ — WATCH

Donald Trump told a stunned room of reporters on Monday that he’s been taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which has been shown to cause potentially fatal heart problems, for a week and a half just in case he gets the coronavirus.

“I happen to be taking. I’m taking it. Hydroxychloroquine. Right now, yeah. Couple of weeks ago, started taking it. Cause I think it’s good, I’ve heard a lot of good stories. And if it’s not good, I’m not going to get hurt by it. … I hope to not be able to take it soon. … Hey, people said ‘oh maybe he owns the company. I don’t own the company. I want the people of this nation to feel good. I don’t want them being sick.”

"I want the people of this nation to feel good. I don't want them being sick" — Trump claims the White House doctor signed off on him taking hydroxychloroquine, which he says he was inspired to start taking because of letters he received pic.twitter.com/R0oKn9XMpP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2020

The admission by @realDonaldTrump that he takes hydroxychloroquine to prevent #coronavirus despite it being an UNPROVEN treatment raises a major question:



Is #POTUS sick & not telling the American people❓



We still have questions regarding his surprise “physical” in November! May 18, 2020

Even FOX News is stunned.

Said Neil Cavuto: “If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment … it will kill you. I cannot stress enough. This will kill you.”