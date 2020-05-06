New York’s Democratic Presidential Primary Back on Thanks to Andrew Yang

New York, which canceled its Democratic presidential primary last month, due to the coronavirus epidemic and stripped rival candidates of presumptive nominee Joe Biden from the ballot, will put those candidates back on the ballot after a federal judge ruled in favor of the legal team representing Andrew Yang.

My statement on today’s federal ruling reinstating New York’s Democratic presidential primary: pic.twitter.com/htrUJlTKP8 — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 6, 2020

Wrote U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres of Manhattan in the ruling: “The Court concludes that Plaintiffs and Plaintiff-Intervenors have shown a clear and substantial likelihood of success on the merits of their claim that the Democratic Commissioners’ April 27 Resolution removing Yang, Sanders, and eight other Democratic presidential candidates from the ballot deprived them of associational rights under the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution.”

Yang, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bennett, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Deval Patrick, and Tom Steyer will all now appear on the ballot for the election to be held June 23.