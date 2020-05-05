Trump Says Americans are ‘Warriors’ Who Might ‘Be Affected Badly’ So He Can Reopen the Economy Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic: WATCH

Donald Trump on Tuesday told reporters that he’s reopening the economy despite the sacrifices that some Americans might have to pay.
Said Trump: “I’m viewing our great citizens of this country to a certain extent and to a large extent as warriors. They’re warriors. We can’t keep our country closed. We have to open our country … We have a great country. We can’t keep it closed. … I created, with a lot of other very talented people and the people of our country, the greatest economy in the history of the world. … And then one day they said, we have to close our country. Now it’s time to open it up. … The people of our country are warriors. I’m not saying anything is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected badly? Yes.”
Trump also talked about why he has decided to shut down the coronavirus task force at the end of the month.