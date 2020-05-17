Trump Adviser and Sycophant Peter Navarro: ‘I’m Glad Mr. Obama Has a New Job as Joe Biden’s Press Secretary’ — WATCH

Trump adviser Peter Navarro responded to former President Barack Obama’s criticism of the current administration’s disastrous handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Nearly 90,000 U.S. citizens have died from COVID-19 under Donald Trump’s watch since it began.

Said Navarro, a trade adviser: “I’m glad Mr. Obama has a new job as Joe Biden’s press secretary. I know for the record that in his speech that I read there was no mention of manufacturing, no mention of China. As far as I’m concerned, his administration was a kumbaya of incompetence in which we saw millions of manufacturing jobs go off to China. His new normal was a flatline in terms of wage growth.”

“I’m happy to report that this president, Donald J. Trump in three and a half years built the most beautiful economy in modern history,” Navarro continued. “And the Chinese did take that down in about 30 days but we are in the process right now of rebuilding that and this president, Donald J. Trump, is the one who has the skills to do so.”

“I’m glad Mr. Obama has a new job as Joe Biden’s press secretary,” White House adviser Peter Navarro tells @GStephanopoulos, responding to former President Obama’s criticism of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic . https://t.co/vTqcX6SuVX pic.twitter.com/E88KjOP5XM — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 17, 2020

The full mind-boggling interview: