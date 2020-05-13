Trump Says Anthony Fauci’s Advice to Senate Cautioning the Reopening of Schools Amid COVID-19 Crisis is ‘Not Acceptable’ — WATCH

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned a Senate panel that opening schools too soon could endanger kids, remarks that Donald Trump on Wednesday called “not acceptable.”

Said Fauci on Tuesday: “We don’t know everything about this virus, and we really better be very careful, particularly when it comes to children. Because the more and more we learn, we’re seeing things about what this virus can do that we didn’t see from the studies in China or in Europe. For example, right now, children presenting with COVID-19 who actually have a very strange inflammatory syndrome, very similar to Kawasaki syndrome. I think we better be careful, that we are not cavalier in thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects.””

Said Trump when asked about the remarks on Wednesday: “I was surprised by his answer, actually, because it’s just– To me, it’s not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools. The only thing that would be acceptable”

“This is a disease that attacks age, and it attacks health. … But with the young children and students, just take a look at the statistics, it’s pretty amazing.”