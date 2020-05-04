Trump on COVID-19 Response: ‘We’re Successful, if You Call Losing 80 or 90,000 People Successful’ — WATCH

Donald Trump appeared at a FOX News town hall that some characterized as a campaign event on Sunday night, and lied about multiple topics, notable, previous administrations’ response to the AIDS crisis, coronavirus travel restrictions, what Fauci said about the threat of the virus, an apology from Joe Biden, false claims about hydroxychloroquine, trade with China, Hunter Biden, and the U.S. contribution to NATO. CNN fact checked him.

Politico reports: “Trump said he could unite the country by winning against the coronavirus, which has killed more than 67,000 people in the U.S. and put 30 million Americans out of work in the past six weeks despite Congress’ passage of trillions of dollars in stimulus funds. … In terms of death, Trump added, the U.S. is ‘at the lowest level predicted, and we may not hit that,’ though America has already surpassed that level: Trump previously said the low end of the death toll would be between 50,000 and 60,000, and his prediction as of Sunday ranged from 75,000 to 100,000.”

Of his coronavirus response, Trump clucked, “That’s one of the reasons we’re successful, if you call losing 80 or 90,000 people successful.”

Replied Bret Baier: “That number has changed Mr. President. You said 50-60…”

Said Trump: “It’s going up! I used to say 65k and now I’m saying 80 or 90 and it goes up and it goes up rapidly. But it’s still going to be, no matter how you look at it, at the lower end of the plane if we did the shutdown.”

Trump: That’s one of the reasons we’re successful, if you call losing 80k-90k people successful

Bret: That number has changed Mr. President. You said 60

Trump: I used to say 65k and now I’m saying 80 or 90 and it goes up and it goes up rapidly pic.twitter.com/v4FbbygF5Q — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 3, 2020

Trump also said he was treated worse than Lincoln: “I am greeted with a hostile press, the likes of which no president has ever seen. The closest was that gentleman right up there (pointing at Lincoln). They always said nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse. You see those [coronavirus] press conferences, they come at me with questions that are disgraceful. Their manner of presentation and their words. And I feel that if I was kind to them, I would be walked off the stage. They come at you with the most horrible, horrendous biased questions – and you see it 94 or 95 percent of the press is hostile.”