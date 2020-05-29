‘What a Bullsh-tter’: Trump Tries to Walk Back Racist, Violent Threat Against George Floyd Protesters

President Donald Trump is attempting to walk back a tweet threatening violence against protesters in Minneapolis who are calling for justice in the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd.

Trump’s tweet form Friday morning — in which he called protesters “thugs,” threatened to send in the military, and said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” — led to a notice from Twitter saying it violated the platform’s rules against “glorifying violence.”

On Friday afternoon, just before a scheduled news conference on China in the White House Rose Garden, Trump tried to claim the tweet had been misinterpreted. (He was expected to be asked about the tweet at the news conference, but he chose not to take any questions about Floyd’s death, the Minneapolis protests, the COVID-19 crisis, or anything else.)

….It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

“Looting leads to shooting, and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night – or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot. I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means,” Trump wrote. “It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd!”

A few reactions from Twitter below.

Now Trump is pretending that he wasn’t calling for violence by tweeting “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” What a bullshitter. pic.twitter.com/Z0NVbG2rzV — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) May 29, 2020

This is even dumber than "I don't know why they wouldn't…" https://t.co/bZum2paIEq — digby (@digby56) May 29, 2020

The thing about Trump tweeting lies about the racist things he says is that more than 100,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus in 4 months and he really doesn't want to talk about it. https://t.co/9NoBclGxrf — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) May 29, 2020

Trump always want to play every angle but angling to be both Bull Connor and Stokely Carmichael on this one is pretty wild. https://t.co/S5jRAOCJiC — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 29, 2020

TRANSLATION: Trump wants his followers to commit violence against black people, and against his political opponents, but he also wants votes from people who are just slightly uncomfortable with that and prefer that their racist authoritarianism come with a tiny fig leaf. pic.twitter.com/enLFyK3LNV — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) May 29, 2020

The shooting in Louisville has nothing to do with looting, and it’s unclear how the shooting in Minneapolis is related, either. https://t.co/ZXmca9bZbx — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) May 29, 2020

Yeah! He means what he says every time he changes what he means. https://t.co/lFamZkrgjP — Laffy (@GottaLaff) May 29, 2020

The president and his dad were punished by the Justice Department for refusing to rent to black families.



Trump crusaded for the death penalty for the Central Park Five even after they were exonerated.



As president he called African nations “shithole countries.” https://t.co/C49dsXkRVk — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) May 29, 2020

This is both a lie and an admission that the original tweet was bad https://t.co/uXV6ptqHtM — Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) May 29, 2020

"It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement."



This makes absolutely no sense https://t.co/dMogJ0PYhk — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 29, 2020

Ah yes, here is the predictable walkback. Now he'll come out for the press conference and fight with the media for misinterpreting his remarks. pic.twitter.com/LlTzDqvgmq — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) May 29, 2020

Stop pretending you care about “the memory of George Floyd,” you vile racist monster. https://t.co/k7kFH9NLeC — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 29, 2020