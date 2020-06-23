MSNBC Reporter Heckled by Hostile Arizona Trump Supporters About the ‘COVID-1984 Bullsh*t’ — WATCH

MSNBC’s Vaughn Hillyard attempted to interview some Trump supporters camped out for the president’s rally at a Phoenix megachurch about why they did not want to wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic which is now hitting Arizona particularly hard. It didn’t go well.

Said one woman: “It’s not about the mask. It’s about the hypocrisy that it’s okay for tens of thousands of people to go and riot, to go and protest, but you cannot have a group of a group of a thousand or I don’t know how many people are here, this is not okay?”

Another Trump supporter leaned in: “Why don’t you cover the protesters and ask why they aren’t wearing a mask? … Why isn’t the liberal news media focusing on them not wearing a mask?”

When Hillyard asked the woman if she had heard about a special air ionization system the megachurch said it had developed and installed that it claimed would kill 99.9 percent of the coronavirus, another man interjected, “You talkin’ about that COVID-1984 bullsh*t?”

Hillyard then cut back to the news desk.