Louisville Cop Involved in Killing of Breonna Taylor is Fired

One of three Louisville police officers involved in the killing of 26-year-old emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor was fired late Tuesday. Officers executing a no-knock search warrant broke down Taylor’s door and shot her 8 times while she slept in March. Since Taylor’s death, those seeking justice have called for the arrest of the officers and the killing has sparked protests nationwide.

WDRB reports: “Mayor Greg Fischer and Acting LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder sent Hankison a formal termination letter on Tuesday, accusing him of violating rules regarding use of deadly force. Schroeder last week had announced plans to fire Hankison for violating department policies on using deadly force and following internal rules. Tuesday’s termination letter, which made Hankison’s firing official, was issued following the completion and review of an investigation by the Public Integrity Unit and a ‘pre-termination meeting’ that was also held Tuesday, according to the letter. That investigation was launched March 13, the day on which Taylor was killed.”

Said Sam Aguiar, an attorney for Taylor’s family: “It’s another good, small step. We won’t be satisfied until rightful charges are brought against him, until charges are brought against everyone responsible for Breonna’s death.”

A June 19 report: