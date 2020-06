Ben Aldridge, best known to U.S. viewers for his recurring role as, yes, ‘Arsehole Guy’ in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, has come out as a member of the LGBTQ community in a post to Instagram.

Wrote Aldridge, captioning a slide show which featured a brief clip of him kissing a man: “The journey to pride was a long one for me. I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride”