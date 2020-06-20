Beyoncé gifted fans with “Black Parade”, a special single tailored for release on Juneteenth, the annual holiday which marks the end of slavery in the U.S. The track was co-written by Jay-Z.

Wrote Beyonce on Instagram: “Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power.

‘BLACK PARADE’ celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses.”

Beyoncé provided a link to her website where there is a curated list of black-owned businesses.

LYRICS

I’m goin’ back to the South

I’m goin’ back, back, back, back

Where my roots ain’t watered down

Growin’, growin’ like a Baobab tree

Of life on fertile ground, ancestors put me on game

Ankh charm on gold chains, with my Oshun energy, oh

Drip all on me, woo, Ankh or the Dashiki print

Hol’ up, don’t I smell like such a nag champa incense?

Yeah, pure ice (Ice), ice (Ice), buss down

Uh, flooded (Flooded), flooded (Flooded), on my wrist, out

Ooh, goin’ up, goin’ up, motherland, motherland drip on me

Ooh, melanin, melanin, my drip is skin deep, like

Ooh, motherland, motherland, motherland, motherland drip on me

Ooh, yeah, I can’t forget my history is her-story, yeah

Being black, maybe that’s the reason why they always mad

Yeah, they always mad, yeah

Been past ’em, I know that’s the reason why they all big mad

And they always have been

CHORUS

Honey, come around my way, around my

Whenever momma says so, momma say

Here I come on my throne, sittin’ high

Follow my parade, oh, my parade

Talkin’ slick to my folk (My folk), lift that lip like lipo (Lipo)

You hear them swarmin’, right? Bees is known to bite

Now here we come on our thrones, sittin’ high

Follow my parade, oh, my parade

Yeah, yeah, I’m for us, all black

All chrome (Yeah), black-owned (Yeah)

Black tints (Yeah), matte black (Yeah, yeah)

Roll by, my window down, let ’em see who in it

Crack a big smile (Ding)

Go figure, me and Jigga, fifty ‘leven children

They like, “Chick, how?”

I charge my crystals in a full moon

You could send them missiles, I’ma send my goons

Baby sister reppin’ Yemaya (Yemaya)

Trust me, they gon’ need an army (Ah)

Rubber bullets bouncin’ off me (Ah)

Made a picket sign off your picket fence (Ah)

Take it as a warning (Ah, ah)

Waist beads from Yoruba (Woo)

Four hunnid billi’, Mansa Musa (Woo)

Straw line to the barbeque

Put us any-damn-where, we gon’ make it look cute

Pandemic fly on the runway, in my hazmat

Judgin’, runnin’ through the house to my art, all black

Ancestors on the wall, let the ghosts chit-chat

(Ancestors on the wall, let the ghosts chit-chat)

Hold my hands, we gon’ pray together

Lay down, face down in the gravel

Woo, wearin’ all attire white to the funeral

Black love, we gon’ stay together

Curtis Mayfield on the speaker (Woo)

Lil’ Malcolm, I miss ’em, momma Tina (Woo)

Need another march, lemme call Tamika (Woo)

Need peace and reparation for my people (Woo)

Fuck these laid edges, I’ma let it shrivel up (Shrivel up)

Fuck this fade and waves I’ma let it dread all up (Dread all up)

Put your fists up in the air, show black love (Show black love)

Motherland drip on me, motherland, motherland drip on me

CHORUS

Honey, come around my way, around my

Whenever momma says so, momma say

Here I come on my throne, sittin’ high

Follow my parade, oh, my parade

Talkin’ slick to my folk (My folk), lift that lip like lipo (Lipo)

Hear ’em swarmin’, right? (Zz) Bees is known to bite (Zz, zz)

Now here we come on our thrones, sittin’ high

Follow my parade, oh, my parade



We got rhythm (We got rhythm), we got pride (We got pride)

We birth kings (We birth kings), we birth tribes (We birth tribes)

Holy river (Holy river), holy tongue (Holy tongue)

Speak the glory (Speak the glory), feel the love (Feel the love)

Motherland, motherland drip on me, hey, hey, hey

Motherland, motherland drip on me, hey, hey, hey

I can’t forget my history, it’s her-story

Motherland drip on me, motherland, motherland drip on me

CHORUS

Honey, come around my way, around my (My)

Whenever momma says so (Hey), momma say (Hey, hey)

Here I come on my throne, sittin’ high (High)

Follow my parade, oh, my parade (Hey, hey, hey)

Talkin’ slick to my folk (My folk), lift that lip like lipo (Lipo)

Hear ’em swarmin’, right? (Zz) Bees is known to bite (Zz, zz)

Now here we come on our thrones, sittin’ high

Follow my parade, oh, black parade