TikTok Users and K-Pop Fans Claim Credit for Emptiness of Tulsa Trump Rally; Whatever the Case, Few Showed

After promising huge crowds for his Saturday rally in Tulsa, Donald Trump fell short by hundreds of thousands of people. Attendance was reported to be at 6,200 people after the Trump campaign reported over a million had registered.

If tonight #EmptysburgAddress taught us anything-



It’s never ever ever ever underestimate teenagers when they share a common goal.



pic.twitter.com/P3uSQaR3Z5 — Faceless Vegan🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦✊🏿 (@faceless_vegan) June 21, 2020

Users of the video-sharing app TikTok and K-pop fans are taking credit, the New York Times reports: “After the Trump campaign’s official account @TeamTrump posted a tweet asking supporters to register for free tickets using their phones on June 11, K-pop fan accounts began sharing the information with followers, encouraging them to register for the rally — and then not show. The trend quickly spread on TikTok, where videos with millions of views instructed viewers to do the same, as CNN reported on Tuesday. “Oh no, I signed up for a Trump rally, and I can’t go,” one woman joked, along with a fake cough, in a TikTok posted on June 15.”

zoomers, teens on tiktok, and kpop stans coming together to ruin trump’s tulsa rally pic.twitter.com/wYyHw65LMJ June 21, 2020

“Many users deleted their posts after 24 to 48 hours in order to conceal their plan and keep it from spreading into the mainstream internet,” the paper adds.

This is what happened tonight. I’m dead serious when I say this. The teens of America have struck a savage blow against @realDonaldTrump. All across America teens ordered tickets to this event. The fools on the campaign bragged about a million tickets. lol. @ProjectLincoln. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2020

Trump rally vs BTS stadium tour at the Rose Bowl 🤭 thank you kpop stans and tiktok users pic.twitter.com/V2TJ8NAJzN — j.BLACKLIVESMATTER (@bangtanpenguins) June 21, 2020

Trolled By Teenagers… 😂🤪🤣😜



Smarter than the Generals



Has a very Big Brain



All-day Sucker more like it#EveryonesLaughingAtYouDonald #EmptysburgAddress pic.twitter.com/EmyomWP3jM — Ole Vet "VetsResistSquadron" (@OleVetUSAF) June 21, 2020

A Little, the Public Information Officer for the Tulsa Fire Department, confirmed to Forbes on Sunday that a tally taken by the fire marshal clocked the turnout at just under 6,200 people, far fewer attendees than the campaign expected#EmptysburgAddress https://t.co/x4tymMLHRD — 💧Teresa Randal (@RandaltsRandal) June 21, 2020

Gym Jordan wishing he had fought Hellboy instead of coming to the most pathetic rally ever #EmptysburgAddress pic.twitter.com/FOWtJEnACb — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) June 21, 2020

That's not what they're saying. They're saying that TicTok kids trolled Trump and Parscale into believing that almost 1m people actually wanted to go to the rally, AND THEN they couldn't even fill the venue.



Story 1 is the boasting in advance, story 2 is no on showed. — CentralPAVoter (@CentralPAVoter) June 21, 2020

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale blamed the low numbers on protesters, yet one more lie from this abysmal administration.