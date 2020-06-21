TikTok Users and K-Pop Fans Claim Credit for Emptiness of Tulsa Trump Rally; Whatever the Case, Few Showed

After promising huge crowds for his Saturday rally in Tulsa, Donald Trump fell short by hundreds of thousands of people. Attendance was reported to be at 6,200 people after the Trump campaign reported over a million had registered.
@maryjolaupp
Did you know you can make sure there are empty seats at Trump’s rally? ##BLM.♬ original sound – maryjolaupp
Users of the video-sharing app TikTok and K-pop fans are taking credit, the New York Times reports: “After the Trump campaign’s official account @TeamTrump posted a tweet asking supporters to register for free tickets using their phones on June 11, K-pop fan accounts began sharing the information with followers, encouraging them to register for the rally — and then not show. The trend quickly spread on TikTok, where videos with millions of views instructed viewers to do the same, as CNN reported on Tuesday. “Oh no, I signed up for a Trump rally, and I can’t go,” one woman joked, along with a fake cough, in a TikTok posted on June 15.”
“Many users deleted their posts after 24 to 48 hours in order to conceal their plan and keep it from spreading into the mainstream internet,” the paper adds.
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale blamed the low numbers on protesters, yet one more lie from this abysmal administration.