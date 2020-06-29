Country Singers Chase Rice and Chris Janson Slammed After Performing to Packed Concerts of Screaming Fans Amid COVID-19 Spikes: WATCH

Country singers Chase Rice and Chris Janson are under fire on social media after sharing videos of packed concerts they gave to fans amid nationwide surges in COVID-19. The concerts took place in Tennessee and Idaho, respectively.

As of Sunday, Tennessee had 39,945 confirmed coronavirus cases and 577 deaths. Idaho had 5,350 cases and 91 deaths. Both states are seeing a rise in their numbers. Nashville on Sunday implemented a mandatory mask policy for all public spaces.

Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now. @ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait. 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/eJaLnGu28k June 28, 2020

Oh look, Chris Janson also doesn’t care about the health of his fans! I used to work for his management company but they laid me off in April so now I can come right out and say that this is reprehensible, yay! pic.twitter.com/5LFeTpeYRk — whitney pastorek (@whittlz) June 28, 2020

The L.A. Times reports: “Representatives for Rice, when reached Sunday, declined to comment. … The representative for Brushy Mountain said the 10,000-capacity venue was operating at 11% capacity for Rice’s set, its first show post-COVID-19, but that ‘we were unable to further enforce the physical distancing recommended in the signage posted across the property and are looking into future alternative scenarios that further protect the attendees, artists and their crews and our employees.’ … Representatives for Janson, who has placed five singles on Billboard’s country songs chart, did not immediately return requests for comment.”