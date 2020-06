Donald Trump “did not hear” his supporters yell “white power” in the first 9 seconds of a video he shared and then deleted on Sunday morning.

Said unconvincing White House spokesman Judd Deere: “President Trump is a big fan of The Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters.”

