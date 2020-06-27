MSNBC’s Chris Hayes laid into Donald Trump on Friday night as the number of daily U.S. coronavirus case reports reached a new high at nearly 40,000, with 33 states seeing the number of new cases grow. “Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Tennessee and Utah all reported record daily cases,” according to CNN.

“There is no country on Earth this far into this pandemic that has bungled it this badly,” said a somber Hayes. “We need leadership and a leader to get us out of this. But we do not have that leader. We have Donald Trump.”

Hayes said this beats everything we have seen so far. Trump’s “lawlessness, incompetence, what he has done to immigrants, what happened with Hurricane Maria which was a canary in the coal mine, putting his personal interests ahead of the country’s which was what he was impeached for, attacks on the rule of the law, the disgusting despicable bigotry.”

“But we have reached a new depth,” he continued. “As coronavirus cases race back up, the president ignored warnings from his public health experts and that resulted in tens of thousands of preventable deaths. And we’re looking at tens of thousands more.”

“Right now, we are seeing our chance as Americans to get back to some semblance of normalcy the way other countries have with work and school and even sports, we’re seeing it slip away because of Donald Trump,” said Hayes. “We are suffering through the incompetence of a man who took a huge inheritance and squandered it on stupid glitzy investments and bankrupted his company six times because he was not up to the task.”

“If this presidency had creditors, the virus’ resurgence this week would have been a default event,” Hayes added. “Only it is not his creditors who are suffering. It is us. It is the people who could have survived this virus. It’s friends and loved ones in nursing homes….”

“Donald Trump does not learn. He is not going to get good at this. He is not going to change. He has failed, definitively, and it is an urgent matter of public safety at this moment for the president, Donald Trump, to resign.”