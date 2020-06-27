The 24-Hour Livestream ‘Global Pride 2020’ is Underway: WATCH HERE

Global Pride, a 24-hour livestream LGBTQ Pride event featuring activists, community leaders, and public figures from around the world is currently underway. You can watch right here:

Featured performances include Pabllo Vittar, Kesha, Adam Lambert, Pussy Riot, Big Freedia, Village People, Courtney Act, Natasha Bedingfield, Betty Who, Melanie C, Max, and Calum Scott and hundreds more. This map shows the start times around the world. You can find the schedule here.

Write the organizers: “Global Pride is being organised by a team of volunteers from Prides around the world. We’re doing this unpaid because we believe it’s important to show Pride, even when the world is facing such enormous challenges. We’re asking for donations towards our Pride Relief Fund, to support Prides who are affected by COVID19 and may not survive this year. Find out more and donate here. Thank you!”