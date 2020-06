The African nation of Gabon has voted to decriminalize homosexuality less than a year after passing a law criminalizing it.

Reuters reports: “The government did not explain why it decided to revise the law. … Nevertheless, the bill won the support of lawmakers in the lower house last week. While in the Senate, it ‘was adopted with a large majority of 59 votes’, Jessye Ella Ekogha, a spokesman for Gabon’s presidency, told Reuters. It will now be ratified by President Ali Bongo, he added.”