George Floyd Funeral in Houston: LIVE VIDEO

Funeral services are being held in Houston for George Floyd, the unarmed black man whose murder under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25 sparked nationwide protests and calls for police reform and racial justice.

The NYT reports: “The funeral is expected to be attended by various Texas officials, including Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston and Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee and Al Green, and other public figures, including the rapper Slim Thug and the boxer Floyd Mayweather. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy. A recorded video is expected from former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee who met with Mr. Floyd’s family on Monday.”