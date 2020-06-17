Joe Scarborough Unloads on Mark Zuckerberg for Facilitating Extremism: ‘He Doesn’t Care!’ — WATCH

Morning Joe’s Joe Scarborough unloaded on Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, accusing the Facebook CEO of putting democracy at risk, incensed over Facebook’s facilitation of extremism.

Mediaite reports: “What set Scarborough off was the report of the arrest of an alleged ‘Boogaloo’ extremist named Steven Carillo charged in the killing of a federal officer during George Floyd protest. Carrillo wrote in a Facebook group on May 28 that the unrest is ‘on our coast now, this needs to be nationwide’ and that ‘it’s a great opportunity to target the specialty soup bios,’ according to the complaint. Collins explained on Morning Joe that Facebook’s recommendation algorithms have driven a ton of extremism online, telling his hosts ‘If you’re in a libertarian group on Facebook, for example, or a Tea Party group or just like weaponry, guns and ammo stuff, they might in the last three months have driven you to a Boogaloo page.'”