Jaime Juanillo Speaks to Don Lemon About His Racist Encounter with Skincare CEO ‘Karen’ — WATCH

CNN’s Don Lemon welcomed Jaime Juanillo, the San Francisco gay man whose video of LAFACE skincare CEO Lisa Alexander has been viewed more than 18 million times. Juanillo tweeted a video of Alexander calling the police on him after she saw him stenciling “Black Lives Matter” on a neighborhood wall that turned out to be part of his own home.

ICYMI: Gay Man Who Exposed Skincare CEO ‘Karen’ Speaks Out on How it Went Down: ‘She Knew by Calling the Police That I Could Possibly Die’

“I believe that it was because I was a person of color standing, and applying chalk art to the facade of a house that is in a great neighborhood and is historic, and is very expensive,” Juanillo told Lemon. “And I think it didn’t add up to them.”

Asked why Black Lives Matter resonates with him so much, Juanillo replied: “Black Lives Matter should resonate with every American. Because Black Lives Matter is about equality. As a first generation, Filipino-American you have to fight for that. … As a gay man, we fight every day for recognition, for visibility, for equality. So the reason BLM resonates with me is because I have been fighting for equality my entire life.”

Couple confronts man after he stenciled Black Lives Matter on his own property.



“As a gay man, we fight every day for recognition, for visibility, for equality," says James Juanillo. "The reason BLM resonates with me is because I have been fighting for equality my entire life.” pic.twitter.com/bSIJNu0kdI June 17, 2020

RELATED: ‘Officer Karen’ Has Mental Breakdown About Her McDonald’s Egg McMuffin Order: WATCH