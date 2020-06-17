Towleroad Gay News

Jaime Juanillo Speaks to Don Lemon About His Racist Encounter with Skincare CEO ‘Karen’ — WATCH

CNN’s Don Lemon welcomed Jaime Juanillo, the San Francisco gay man whose video of LAFACE skincare CEO Lisa Alexander has been viewed more than 18 million times. Juanillo tweeted a video of Alexander calling the police on him after she saw him stenciling “Black Lives Matter” on a neighborhood wall that turned out to be part of his own home.

“I believe that it was because I was a person of color standing, and applying chalk art to the facade of a house that is in a great neighborhood and is historic, and is very expensive,” Juanillo told Lemon. “And I think it didn’t add up to them.”

Asked why Black Lives Matter resonates with him so much, Juanillo replied: “Black Lives Matter should resonate with every American. Because Black Lives Matter is about equality. As a first generation, Filipino-American you have to fight for that. … As a gay man, we fight every day for recognition, for visibility, for equality. So the reason BLM resonates with me is because I have been fighting for equality my entire life.”

