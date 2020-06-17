Former ‘Log Cabin Republicans’ President Joins Trump Administration

Gregory T. Angelo, the former president of the gay conservative group Log Cabin Republicans, has joined the Trump administration as spokesperson for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The Washington Blade reports: “After he left Log Cabin, Angelo became a stalwart defender of Trump on Twitter in terms of LGBTQ rights, disputing the notion Trump had developed an anti-LGBTQ record by pointing to openly gay appointments like Richard Grenell and the Trump administration’s plan to beat HIV/AIDS by 2030. Angelo also took to Capitol Hill to lobby against passage of the Equality Act, which would amend the Civil Right Acts of 1964 to explicitly define anti-LGBTQ discrimination as a form of sex discrimination under the law.”