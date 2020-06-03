Voters Oust Congressman Steve King, Iowa’s Vile, 9-Term Racist Homophobe

Rep. Steve King (R-IA), the vile 9-term racist, homophobe, has lost his primary.

The AP reports: “The nine-term congressman, shunned by his party leadership in Washington and many of his longtime supporters at home, lost to well-funded state Sen. Randy Feenstra in a five-way GOP primary. The challengers argued that King’s loss of clout, even more than his continuous string of provocative and racially charged statements, was reason enough for turning on him.”

In July 2017, King compared transgender soldiers to castrated slaves on the House floor, sermonizing about the defeat of a measure that would have prohibited the Army from paying for gender transition surgery for transgender troops.

King compared the situation to that of the Ottoman Empire:

“What they did in order to keep them from reproducing was that they did reassignment surgery on those slaves they had captured, that they had put into their janissary troops. And that reassignment surgery was they took them from being a virile, reproductive male into being a eunuch. That’s a lesson of the military — the Ottoman military — from two, three, 400 years ago…And today, we’re here thinking somehow we’re going to make the military better by letting people line up at their recruitment center who have planned that they want to do sexual reassignment surgery, know that it’s expensive, and believe ‘if I can just get into any branch of the United States services — to the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Marines; maybe become a Navy SEAL — and then submit to sexual reassignment surgery and then go from a man to a woman.’”

King also denounced the “perverted” SCOTUS marriage ruling and said it heralded an age when men would be able to marry their lawnmowers.

The AP adds: “King was stripped of his committee assignments in 2019 for comments appearing to question the criticism of white nationalism in an era of increased sensitivity among Republicans nationally about the alt-right and white supremacists. He wondered aloud in a New York Times story about when the term “white supremacist” became offensive. King said the remarks were taken out of context.”