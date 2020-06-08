Milwaukee ‘Stephanie’ Hauled to Jail After Spitting on Black Protester, Kneeing Police Officer in Groin: WATCH

A 64-year-old white Milwaukee woman was filmed spitting on a black protester after she reportedly tried to block a Black Lives Matter march with her car. The woman, Stephanie Rapkin, later assaulted a young activist and a police officer while he was attempting to arrest her.

TMZ reports: “Somehow, cooler heads prevailed … as a handful of people stepped in to block her off from getting tackled, or worse. The protesters showed incredible restraint, especially the young black man who got spit on. BTW, things did not end here — apparently, the woman called the cops on herself because she was afraid for her safety, and later on they came to her house to figure out what happened. According to Shorewood PD, this woman was arrested, in fact, and booked — although, for now, it’s not entirely clear for what exactly. We’re waiting to hear back on that. Anyway, there were protesters outside her home documenting her being taken away — it’s clear they were pleased with the end result.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that she was arrested a second time for assaulting an officer: “A Shorewood woman arrested Saturday for spitting on a teen protester was arrested again on Sunday after being accused of shoving a 21-year-old college student who was writing protest messages in chalk on the sidewalk in front of her home. Shorewood police said Stephanie Rapkin resisted arrest and kneed a police officer in the groin when they tried to arrest her Sunday on a battery and disorderly conduct charges. Rapkin was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on Sunday and kept overnight. Bail was set at $950.”

Here’s the video of her assaulting the second activist:

Officers later apparently kicked Stephanie’s door in:

Then she got hauled to jail:

WISN’s report: