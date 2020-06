The cast of Schitt’s Creek filmed a special clip for 2020 grads as part of ‘Dear Class of 2020’, a virtual commencement celebration broadcast on YouTube. They had a special guest as well, who joined them for a harmonious rendition of her 1993 hit “Hero”.

Said Mariah Carey: “Moira, darling, I hope you didn’t mind that I jumped in like that. You all sounded so good that I had to get in on it.”