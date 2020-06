Trump opponent and Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) marched with protesters in Washington D.C. on Sunday and shared photos, tweeting ‘Black Lives Matter’ to his followers.

Romney was marching with a Christian group of marchers.

Romney said he was marching “to end violence and brutality and make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter.”

.@MittRomney is marching with a group of nearly 1,000 Christians to the White House. Here he is on video saying why he’s walking: “… to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter” https://t.co/KCxJNchCMs pic.twitter.com/Za0Am2WL8g June 7, 2020

A day before, Romney had tweeted a photo of his father George, participating in a civil rights march in Detroit in the late ’60s.

This is my father, George Romney, participating in a Civil Rights march in the Detroit suburbs during the late 1960s—“Force alone will not eliminate riots,” he said. “We must eliminate the problems from which they stem.” pic.twitter.com/SzrcAyfPD8 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) June 6, 2020

The George Floyd murder is abhorrent. Peaceful protests underscore the urgency of addressing injustices. But violence drowns the message of the protestors and mocks the principles of justice. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 31, 2020