CrossFit CEO Apologizes After Reebok, Gyms Cut Ties Over Insensitive George Floyd Remarks

Greg Glassman, the CEO of CrossFit, apologized Sunday night after Reebok and other affiliated companies including gyms, cut ties with the fitness brand after Glassman made insensitive remarks involving murdered unarmed black man George Floyd.

Glassman replied, “It’s FLOYD-19” on Saturday in response to a tweet from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that said “Racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response. #BlackLivesMatter”

Followers were floored by Glassman’s response, and not in a good way.

THIS IS THE CEO OF CROSSFIT .. a man dedicated to making ppl healthy . Ban this bastard and tag ur fave black fit inspo !!!

What kind of leader are you trying to be? Are you even trying? I couldn’t be more disgusted by a response to this horrific event. What a disappointment – understatement! — Seth McKinney (@SethMcKinney) June 7, 2020

Reebok released a statement, officially ending its affiliation with the brand: “Our partnership with CrossFit HQ comes to an end later this year. Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ. We will fulfil our remaining contractual obligations in 2020. We owe this to the CrossFit Games competitors, fans and the community. What doesn’t change is our commitment and dedication to CrossFitters and the passionate CrossFit community. We’re so thankful for the strong bonds we’ve created with coaches, box owners and athletes around the world over the past 10 years.”

Some of the other brands and celebrities cutting ties include Rogue Fitness and Noah Olsen, second place finisher in the 2019 CrossFit Games:

Wrote Glassman in an apology shared by CrossFit: “I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake. Floyd is a hero in the black community and not just a victim. I should have been sensitive to that and wasn’t. I apologize for that. I was trying to stick it to the @IHME_UW for their invalidated models resulting in needless, economy-wrecking, life-wrecking lockdown, and when I saw they were announcing modeling a solution to our racial crisis, I was incredulous, angry, and overly emotional. Involving George Floyd’s name in that effort was wrong. It’s our hope that his murder catalyzes real change resulting in a level playing field for our black brothers and sisters. Please hear me when I say, we stand by our community to fight for justice. I care about you, our community, and I am here for you.”

