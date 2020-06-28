What’s Your Pleasure? This New Music Video from Jessie Ware Starring Nicolas Huchard: WATCH

British singer-songwriter Jessie Ware’s album What’s Your Pleasure? was released on Friday and for those of you looking for a new sophisticated disco record to take you away this summer, look no further.

Ware also released a video for the title track, starring stunning gender-bending dancer Nicolas Huchard, who has appeared in videos from Madonna (“Medellin”), Christine and The Queens (“Tilted”) and many others.

Ware spoke to Roísín Murphy about the album for Interview magazine: “For me, I want there to be an element of escapism and fantasy, and that’s what I was writing when I was making it. I wanted that to take me away to an imaginary place and an imaginary situation, which I think lots of people can relate to right now. I want people to feel sensual. I want people to want to have sex, even if they can’t have sex.”