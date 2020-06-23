Rudy Giuliani, ‘Hamilton’, Boba Fett, Columbus, CDC, Anthony Fauci, Singapore, Mel Gibson: HOT LINKS

CDC. Trump is looking to place the COVID-19 blame. “White House officials are putting a target on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, positioning the agency as a coronavirus scapegoat as cases surge in many states and the U.S. falls behind other nations that are taming the pandemic.”

VENTILATORS. Yep, Trump lied: “Contrary to President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he inherited a Strategic National Stockpile with ’empty’ or ‘bare’ cupboards, the federal government had more ventilators in stock than it ended up distributing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, FactCheck.org has learned.”

FAUCI. I was never told to slow down on testing. “I know for sure, to my knowledge, none of us have ever been told to slow down on testing. That just is a fact.”

NEW YORK. Governor Andrew Cuomo considering quarantine for out-of-state visitors so they don’t increase state’s infection rate. “I have people calling me all day long, they’re worried about where they are, they want to come to New York. And that’s great but we don’t want them bringing the virus here, so we’re seriously considering a quarantine just to make sure that people who come in from states with higher infections don’t inadvertently increase our infection rate.”

EXODUS. Four authors left JK Rowling’s literary agency because of her transphobia. “No matter who tries to reason with her, she just creeps further and further into her bubble of privilege, where she clearly believes that SHE is the one being persecuted.”

JOEL SCHUMACHER. Tigerland stars Colin Farrell and Shea Whigham meet up after director’s death on Monday at 80.

COLUMBUS, OHIO. Will it be renamed Flavortown?

ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED. State Department mutes reporter who asked about John Bolton’s book: “The Department convened a telephone briefing ahead of its designation of four additional Chinese news outlets as foreign missions. But when David Brunnstrom, a journalist from Reuters, asked whether U.S. allies had reached out to the assistant secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs in the wake of Bolton’s book, his line was muted.”

RUDY GIULIANI. Black Lives Matter wants to take your home and property away from you. “They want to destroy our government. They wrote then they wanted to do away with the police they want to empty out the prisons. They want to internationalize our government. They want to do away with our system of courts, and they want to take your property away and give it to other people.”

BOBA FETT. Holy grail of Star Wars action figures goes up on eBay for $250,000.

SINGAPORE. LGBTQ Pink Dot rally moves forward: “The organisers of Singapore’s annual gay pride rally vowed on Tuesday to push ahead with an online event after nearly 30,000 people signed a petition demanding restrictions and called the content ‘immoral.'”

‘OVEN DODGER‘. Winona Ryder revives anti-Semitic and homophobic stories about Mel Gibson. She said the same thing in 2010.

OKMOK. Fall of Roman Empire linked to eruption of Alaskan volcano. “Historic records say the period was marked with strange sightings in the sky, unusually cold weather and widespread famine — and a new study suggests a volcanic eruption in Alaska may have been the cause.”

