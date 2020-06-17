Spanish Pop Star Pablo Alborán Comes Out as Gay in Touching Message to Fans: WATCH

Spanish pop star Pablo Alborán came out as gay in a touching message to fans posted to Instagram.

“As you are all aware, the world has been giving us bittersweet news lately,” Alborán began. “We all feel strange, reconsider our lives, careers, what does and doesn’t make us happy. I think that we often forget the love that unites us, that makes us stronger and better humans.”

“Today, from that love, I have the need to share something very personal, Alborán, who has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and 17 Latin Grammy Awards, added. “Today, I want my voice to be louder and for it to have more value and weight. I’m here to tell you that I am homosexual and it’s okay. Life goes on, everything will remain the same, but I’m going to be a little happier than I already am.”

“I have been lucky enough to been raised at a home where I had the freedom to be who I wanted to be, the 31-year-old explained. “But unfortunately, there are so many people that did not have the same experience I did. That is precisely why today, with no fear, I hope I can make somebody’s journey easier with this message. But above all, I do this for me.”

He concluded: “Music is freedom, I want to feel as free as my songs. I want to be coherent, consistent, 100% true to myself. … A warm hug, live it up, life’s too short not to.”

Watch his full message:

Alboran’s official music video for his most well-known hit “Solamente Tú”.