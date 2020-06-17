‘Gay for Gorsuch’, Mark Zuckerberg, Ashe, Beijing, Frank Bruni, Lil Nas X, Khary Payton, Alpaca, Reed Hastings: HOT LINKS

GAY FOR GORSUCH. These t-shirts now exist in the world. Trump-appointed SCOTUS justice Neil Gorsuch was one of two conservatives (the other was John Roberts) to join with the liberal majority in this week’s historic LGBTQ rights ruling.

VOTER TURNOUT. Mark Zuckerberg promises “historic” Facebook campaign: ” I believe platforms like Facebook can play a positive role in this election by helping Americans use their voice where it matters most — by voting. We’re announcing on Wednesday the largest voting information campaign in American history. Our goal is to help 4 million people register to vote. … To achieve this, we’re creating a new Voting Information Center with authoritative information, including how and when to vote, as well as details about voter registration, voting by mail and information about early voting. We’ll also include posts from state election officials and verified local election authorities. We’ll show this center at the top of the Facebook News Feed and on Instagram to make sure everyone gets a chance to see it.”

‘WE CREATED IT’ Senator Tim Kaine explains that American didn’t inherit slavery.

+13. Biden opens big lead in latest Reuters/Ipsos poll: “In the June 10-16 poll, 48% of registered voters said they would back Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, in the Nov. 3 election, while 35% said they would support Trump.”

CHRIS D’ELIA. 40-year-old stand-up comedian accused of creeping on underage girls.

TARGETED. DOJ seeks rollbacks in social media protections after Trump fury: “The Justice Department will propose rolling back the legal protections online platforms have had since the ’90s, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, to make sites more vigilant about policing content. It follows President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting social media companies.”

REED HASTINGS. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin donate $120 million to the United Negro College Fund and two historically Black colleges.

BARBZ. Lil Nas X reveals why he never admitted to running a Nicki Minaj fan page: “i didn’t want people to know i was gay tbh.”

SEETHING. Republicans furious after Nancy Pelosi orders masks in committees. “It’s part of the dehumanization of the children of God. You’re participating in it by wearing a mask.”

BEIJING. 1,000 flights canceled as coronavirus outbreak spikes: “The flight information pages on the websites of Beijing’s two airports were littered with red boxes in the “status” column to indicate flights were canceled to Guangzhou, Qingdao, Shanghai and other cities across the country. They included routes operated by the three biggest Chinese carriers: Air China Ltd., China Eastern Airlines Corp. and China Southern Airlines Ltd.”

BLUED. Chinese Grindr copycat eye NASDAQ IPO: “The company said it aims to raise $50 million from the IPO, while it has not determined its offer price for each American depositary share (ADS). The proceeds from the public offering will go towards investment in new technologies as well as expansion in domestic and international markets, which currently account for about half of its monthly users.”

KHARY PAYTON. Walking Dead actor introduces transgender son Karter.

FLORIDA. 16 friends test positive for coronavirus after night out in Jacksonville, Florida: “Welp, Florida opened back up & my ass should’ve stayed tf home this past weekend cause I just tested positive for the damn COVID,” she wrote on Facebook last week. “#IKnowBetter #MyFault #WearYourMasksPeople”

FRANK BRUNI. On the upcoming Trump tell-alls: “While most presidential administrations leak like kitchen faucets — or at worst, garden hoses — Trump’s leaks like Niagara Falls, as many unflattering books and much unsparing journalism have already shown. And while most presidential administrations have a few embittered exiles, Trump’s has a teeming diaspora of disgusted refugees, many of whom tattled as soon as they fled, either on the record or in whispers to reporters.”

HUMOROUS ANIMAL CLIP OF THE DAY. When territorial alpacas get serious.

ALPACA ON PATROL: Police officers in Australia were confronted by a territorial alpaca while serving a warrant. https://t.co/qR8ihioLzq pic.twitter.com/VzymMtTg6L — ABC News (@ABC) June 17, 2020

REMIX OF THE DAY. Ashe – “Moral of the Story” feat. Niall Horan.

HUMP DAY HOTTIES. Livan Vadin.