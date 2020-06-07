‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Got Talent on Season Five Premiere

It feels like just last week we were tuning in together to see the virtual coronation of America’s next drag superstar. Now, it’s ten All Stars back from the beyond (Vegas shows, never-ending roast tours, Taylor Swift music video cameos, etc.) vying for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

All Stars really found its groove since its widely-panned first season. The format refresh added drama and strategy as the power was put partially in the hands of the queens, seemingly eliminating the unseen producers’ hands. (Though, believe me, they are still there.) All Stars season five comes with a few more surprises, and they’re already adding excitement.

Not that this crop of queens was lacking in energy. The cast is a colorful mix of personalities that includes recent fan favorites like Shea Couleé and Miz Cracker alongside legends like Ongina and Jujubee.

Since so much of this episode focuses on the gals’ individual performances, I’ll save most of the blow-by-blow for the rankings below, but there are a few things you need to know: there will be only one winner each week, all the queens will have a say in who goes home and Derrick Barry and India Ferrah do NOT like each other one bit.

That last one is a delicious little bit of gay drama I didn’t even realize I so desperately needed. All this social distancing and isolation, I’ve forgotten how good petty, gay bullshit feels sometimes. Luckily, India and Derrick have brought plenty to share.

Honestly, who cares what the story is? Something about online rants and pigs in wigs and Piranha in Vegas. The details don’t matter. Neither looks good, and neither is particularly adept at executing the kind of Real Housewives-level, chilly, faux high-road they’re aiming for. It’s just messy, and I say, bless this mess.

The two bicker throughout the episode, even spilling into the first mini-challenge: Reading. India bests Derrick at the war of words (a humble achievement at best), but her poison tongue is no match for Jujubee’s and Blair St. Clair’s sharp ones. Those two queens split the library mini-challenge win, with strong showings also coming from Shea Couleé and Miz Cracker.

The main challenge is the familiar showcase of talent, this time loosely tied to the Werq the World tour. Each queen gets a few minutes to do whatever they do best. I’m a big fan of this kind of challenge, because it lets viewers see what a show would be like from these queens without the production meddling, and it’s an opportunity for lesser-known queens to reintroduce themselves.

This season’s sampling left judges’ jaws on the floor, including special guest Ricky Martin. El Rey of Latin pop, Martin stuck out as such an earnest, sincere presence that he almost read as camp against the winking backdrop of Drag Race.

The judges single out top performances from Miz Cracker, Alexis Mateo and India. They love Cracker’s renewed polish and confidence. Alexis gets praise for an energetic performance that reinforced her position as a top showgirl with Puerto Rican pride. Surprisingly, it’s India who snags the win for a high-octane lip sync that impressed with its intensity.

Less fortunate is India’s rival, Derrick, whose series of celebrity impressions may be one of the worst talent show showing we’ve ever seen. The beloved Ongina gets chastised for not doing enough and letting the competition get to her head. Finally, Mayhem Miller’s bizarre performance is dinged for its unintelligible lyrics. Ru places Derrick and Mayhem in the bottom two.

Now what?

Well, as winner, India gets to pick the lipstick of the queen she believes should go home. Then, all the other queens — including the two up for elimination — vote Survivor-style on who they think should go home. The results of that vote go onto a lipstick carried by a LIP SYNC ASSASSIN who will face that week’s winner. Whoever slays the sync reveals who is going home on their lipstick.

Wow. A lot to unpack there. First off, involving all the queens in choosing who goes home opens the door for a lot more drama. The lip sync assassins are great ways to bring in more beloved girls as these All Star seasons work their way through fan favorites.

The first assassin is season 11’s winner, Yvie Oddly. Yvie and India break it down to Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca.” Oddly sticks to her crowd-pleasing parlor tricks, while India keeps the pedal to the metal for another full-throttle performance. In on notable moment, India perfectly timed a slide to land just up against Yvie’s outstretched leg. They’re like sexy LEGOs, and I’m here for it.

It wasn’t enough for India to win though, meaning this week’s $10,000 tip gets rolled over until next week. Yvie removed her lipstick to reveal Derrick’s name, sending the Britney impersonator back to Vegas.

(Also of note, they show you whom everyone voted for on Untucked. Everyone except Derrick and Jujubee voted for Derrick.)

Let’s dive deeper into the queens in our (extra subjective) rankings below. I’m still considering past performance in my overall impressions, but I’m open to having my mind changed as the weeks drag on.

What did you think of the changes to the format? How would you rank the queens?