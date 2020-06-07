YouTube Star Trevi Moran Comes Out as Transgender: WATCH

Trevi Moran, a 21-year-old YouTube star who rose to fame after joining the video sharing service at age 10 and uploading clips of herself dancing to popular songs at the Apple Store and in 2015 came out as gay, has come out as transgender.

Said Moran in a video to 1.43 million subscribers: “Hi. My name is Trevi Moran. I am a transgender female. It’s a good start. I can’t believe I just said that out loud. Yeah, I’ve dealt with this feeling my entire life and I know that I’m a woman deep down inside.”

“I hit a rock in my journey in 2017 when I thought I wasn’t transgender because I thought that people were pushing me to be transgender,” she continued. “No, I just had a lot of demons back then. A lot of eating disorder stuff, self-confidence issues. It wasn’t the time for me to come out back then. But now I’m here. And I’m transgender.”

“I am two months in on hormones,” Moran explained. “My brain is just everywhere. I am so hormonal, I mean my ass is getting fat as f**k. And I’m growing breasts, and it hurts. I’m going through a lot right now, all because I just want to be me.”