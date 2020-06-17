This Trump Supporter’s Protest of COVID-19 Face Masks Must Be Seen to Be Believed: WATCH

The Board of Supervisors of California’s Ventura County voted 4-3 on Monday night to require face coverings inside businesses and government offices, on public transit, and in most other public indoor spaces.

The vote was likely much to the chagrin of this passionate and well-rehearsed Trump supporter, who put on quite a show Monday night.

Yelled the woman: “I am a healthy American. I used to be free. I am not a terrorist. I am not ANTIFA. I am not a sex slave that wears masks. I am not into sado-masochism and bondage. I am not a burglar. I am not a pandering politician like we see here, and here, and here, and here.”

“I am a proud Trump Republican,” she continued, holding up a Trump 2020 sign, “yearning to be free again. WHO ARE YOU? Victim or victor?”

After accusing the board of the “wholesale slaughter” of constitutional rights, she picked up a bell and rang it: “Let Liberty Ring”.

And then she launched into song.

HOW IS ANYONE KEEPING A STRAIGHT FACE!? Ventura County Board of Supervisors meeting. #shesings pic.twitter.com/Bkw3xcPxVA — Katie (@Katiehugscats) June 16, 2020

The VC Star reports: “Ventura will become the second city in the county to require masks, after Ojai. In Los Angeles, masks are required even outdoors and when exercising, if other people are nearby.”