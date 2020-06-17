Brutal GOP-Crafted Ad Hits Trump Hard Over Health Issues, Midnight Run to Walter Reed: WATCH

The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group led by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans which crafted the ‘Mourning in America’, ‘Body Bags’, and ‘Treason‘ ads, is out with another whopper, this one about the president’s health.

In related news, Rebecca Cokley, the director of the Disability Justice Initiative at the Center for American Progress, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Tuesday that “ableism,” which Trump has been accused of engaging in himself, “hurts people with disabilities regardless of who pushes it.”

Writes Cokley: “Every single professional with a disability I know has been questioned privately and publicly about whether their ‘condition’ hinders their ability to do their job. This is a universal truth and fear for any individual across physical, mental, intellectual, sensory and chronic illness communities. … Stigma against people with disabilities is real and dangerous. It has serious effects on how people with disabilities are treated in real life, including a steady unemployment rate that hovers around 70 percent, over 20 states that allow child custody to be removed solely on the basis of a parent’s disability, and between 60 and 80 percent of polling places being inaccessible 30 years after the Americans With Disabilities Act. A person’s ability to use a ramp or drink from a glass of water has no bearing on whether someone can fulfill the essential functions of a job, including serving as the president of the United States.”