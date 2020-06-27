Maskless Trader Joe’s ‘Karen’ Goes Wild After Being Told to Leave: ‘Democratic Pigs! All of You!’ — WATCH

A woman on opening day of a new Trader Joe’s in North Hollywood, California exploded after being told to wear a mask or leave. The woman threw down her shopping basket, screamed “Democratic pigs!” several times and stormed out. The woman claimed she had a breathing problem but certainly had no problem expelling breath or outrage.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles are spiking: “California’s hospitalization rates for COVID-19 have been steadily increasing. Currently, 4,240 people with coronavirus occupy hospital beds, which is a 32 percent increase from two weeks ago. Intensive care units are seeing 1,306 people with the virus, up 19 percent over the last two weeks.”