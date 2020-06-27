Florida Man Explodes at County Commission Over Face Mask Mandate: ‘I Will Not Be Muzzled Like a Mad Dog’ — WATCH

In Florida, where Miami beaches are set to close again because of a surge in new coronavirus cases, a man in St. Lucie Countyis going viral after calling the county commission “pieces of crap” in an explosive diatribe.

“I will not be muzzled like a mad dog,” said the man. “We are being lied to, our freedoms are being taken forever. … And I will not have my health destroyed because you idiots can’t figure, can’t read truth. You go along with the lies that the people who are trying to take down our freedoms and destroy our country. This is sick! You ought to be ashamed of yourself for being a part of this, and I will not be muzzled, and it’s time for us to stand up for our freedoms.”

“If we stand back and let these pieces of crap handle our freedoms,” he added, pointing at the city council, “we will have nothing left. In fact we will be dead.”