Trump v. Fox News, Joe Biden, Carly Fiorina, Billy Porter, Lady Gaga, Dixie Chicks, Britney Spears, Prince, Lil Nas X: HOT LINKS

STATE TV: Trump Complains No One Defended Him on Fox News After Commentator Mocks Him For Bible Stunt
RECKLESS: Trump is headlining fireworks at Mount Rushmore. Experts worry two things could spread: virus and wildfire. “It’s a bad idea based on the wildland fire risk, the impact to the water quality of the memorial, the fact that is going to occur during a pandemic without social distancing guidelines and the emergency evacuation issues.”
ARIZONA: Company says air system doesn’t kill COVID-19 after church that held Trump rally claimed it does
NOT SO FAST: Texas Governor Orders Pause On Reopening As COVID-19 Cases Surge
ASYLUM CASE: US Supreme Court ruling boosts Trump’s power to deport immigrants
OOPS: IRS sent stimulus checks to more than 1 million dead people, government watchdog agency says
PROGRESS: NYPD officer arrested, charged after using apparent chokehold on black man
‘WIPE ‘EM OFF THE FUCKING MAP’: 3 Cops Were Caught on Camera Fantasizing About Killing Black People. “We are just gonna go out and start slaughtering them fucking [n-words],” one of the officers said. “I can’t wait. God, I can’t wait.”
WHITE FLIGHT: New Poll Shows Biden Taking Wide Lead in Six Key Battleground States
CARLY FIORINA: Former GOP candidate Carly Fiorina says she’ll vote for Biden
KENTUCKY: Booker edges ahead of McGrath in too-close-to-call Senate Democratic primary
CHICAGO: COVID-surviving doctor denied chance to donate plasma because he’s gay
WELCOMING HOMES: Zillow and Trulia have added LGBT non-discrimination laws to their listings
RIP: Gay former SF supervisor Harry Britt, who succeeded Harvey Milk, dies at 82
‘THE CHICKS’: Dixie Chicks Appear to Have Changed Their Name
‘I LOVE YOU SO MUCH IT HURTS’: Britney Spears Wishes Her LGBTQ+ Fans Happy Pride Month
VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Boston Gay Men’s Chorus, “Born This Way”
SURPRISE ZOOM APPEARANCE OF THE DAY: Lady Gaga at PAPER magazine’s fundraiser for the Marsha P. Johnson Institute
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED SONG OF THE DAY: Prince, “Witness 4 The Prosecution”
MORNING-SHOW INTERVIEW OF THE DAY: Bill Porter
THURSDAY THIRST: Lil Nas X