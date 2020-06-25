Trump v. Fox News, Joe Biden, Carly Fiorina, Billy Porter, Lady Gaga, Dixie Chicks, Britney Spears, Prince, Lil Nas X: HOT LINKS

STATE TV: Trump Complains No One Defended Him on Fox News After Commentator Mocks Him For Bible Stunt

Here’s are the comments @JessicaTarlov made on Fox News that set off Trump https://t.co/gNpbSBMBtn pic.twitter.com/pnFKwAwDNb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2020

RECKLESS: Trump is headlining fireworks at Mount Rushmore. Experts worry two things could spread: virus and wildfire. “It’s a bad idea based on the wildland fire risk, the impact to the water quality of the memorial, the fact that is going to occur during a pandemic without social distancing guidelines and the emergency evacuation issues.”

ARIZONA: Company says air system doesn’t kill COVID-19 after church that held Trump rally claimed it does

NOT SO FAST: Texas Governor Orders Pause On Reopening As COVID-19 Cases Surge

ASYLUM CASE: US Supreme Court ruling boosts Trump’s power to deport immigrants

OOPS: IRS sent stimulus checks to more than 1 million dead people, government watchdog agency says

PROGRESS: NYPD officer arrested, charged after using apparent chokehold on black man

BREAKING: NYPD officer David Afandor, 39, has been arrested and charged with Attempted Strangulation

Strangulation following his use of a chokehold as seen in this video. Chokeholds are now banned in New York State.



pic.twitter.com/4i0fv4dCHj — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 25, 2020

‘WIPE ‘EM OFF THE FUCKING MAP’: 3 Cops Were Caught on Camera Fantasizing About Killing Black People. “We are just gonna go out and start slaughtering them fucking [n-words],” one of the officers said. “I can’t wait. God, I can’t wait.”

WHITE FLIGHT: New Poll Shows Biden Taking Wide Lead in Six Key Battleground States

President Trump has lost significant ground in the 6 battleground states that clinched his 2016 Electoral College victory, a New York Times/Siena College poll shows.



His once-commanding advantage among white voters has nearly vanished, @Nate_Cohn writes. https://t.co/4IwMKgk5Qe — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 25, 2020

CARLY FIORINA: Former GOP candidate Carly Fiorina says she’ll vote for Biden

KENTUCKY: Booker edges ahead of McGrath in too-close-to-call Senate Democratic primary

CHICAGO: COVID-surviving doctor denied chance to donate plasma because he’s gay

WELCOMING HOMES: Zillow and Trulia have added LGBT non-discrimination laws to their listings

RIP: Gay former SF supervisor Harry Britt, who succeeded Harvey Milk, dies at 82

‘THE CHICKS’: Dixie Chicks Appear to Have Changed Their Name

‘I LOVE YOU SO MUCH IT HURTS’: Britney Spears Wishes Her LGBTQ+ Fans Happy Pride Month

VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Boston Gay Men’s Chorus, “Born This Way”

SURPRISE ZOOM APPEARANCE OF THE DAY: Lady Gaga at PAPER magazine’s fundraiser for the Marsha P. Johnson Institute

PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED SONG OF THE DAY: Prince, “Witness 4 The Prosecution”

MORNING-SHOW INTERVIEW OF THE DAY: Bill Porter

WATCH: Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning performer @theebillyporter joins us to discuss his new role in an episode of season two of @TheTwilightZone. He discusses what #pride means to him in the year 2020, and what moments give him hope. pic.twitter.com/oer8ktVf9Z — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 25, 2020

THURSDAY THIRST: Lil Nas X