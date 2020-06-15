Police Reform, Stephen Amell, Troy Deeney, Mask-Wearing, Todrick, Deon Johnson, Jared Polis, Tulsa Rally Lies: WATCH

HISTORY. U.S. Supreme Court makes historic ruling protecting LGBTQ people from being fired for sexual orientation or gender identity.

MORE FREEDOM. What Americans will get more of by wearing masks, according to the U.S. surgeon general. “The surgeon general had originally said in February that masks are ‘not effective’ to prevent transmission, and urged people to protect themselves by staying home when they are sick and washing their hands thoroughly with soap and water.”

Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice- but if more wear them, we’ll have MORE freedom to go out.



Face coverings ➡️ less asymptomatic viral spread ➡️ more places open, and sooner!



Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to wear a face covering! pic.twitter.com/3A4fW2qmN8 June 14, 2020

POLICE REFORM. Trump to sign executive order: “President Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order that will lay out several new initiatives focused on police reform, including the creation of national standards for use-of-force as well as tracking police misconduct, according to a civil rights lawyer who plans to be at the signing and testify before the Senate this week.”

800,000? Trump campaign manager says that’s how many people have registered for tickets to his Tulsa rally. Capacity of the arena is 19,199.

Just passed 800,000 tickets. Biggest data haul and rally signup of all time by 10x.



Saturday is going to be amazing! https://t.co/u2tQ812odW — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 14, 2020

ARKANSAS. Joe Biden suddenly competitive: “In a baseline question to monitor the presidential race between now and November, Arkansas voters today only give Trump a two-point advantage over Democrat Joe Biden.”

FIRED. Atlanta police officer fired after fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooksin Wendy’s drive-thru. “Rolfe’s firing follows the resignation of the city’s police chief, Erika Shields, who left the department just a day after the deadly shooting. Former Assistant Chief Rodney Bryant, who is black, will serve as the city’s interim police chief. “

BREONNA TAYLOR. Beyoncé sent a letter to Kentucky’s attorney general about the 26-year-old black EMT who was shot 8 times in her home by police. “Don’t let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy.”

WHAT A DUMP. Arrow‘s Stephen Amell said his neighbor defecated on his roof.

JOEL MCHALE. On going nude for Community: “People just saw right up my ass. That actually required a lot of bravery on my part, I will say. Because I’m not that proud of my butt, I hadn’t been fully naked — I have since — in a scene, but I had never leaned over a table and lifted my leg.”

TROY DEENEY. UK footballer says there’s “one gay player in every football team.” “They’re there, they are 100 percent there. I think people that are gay or from that community definitely are very worried about having to shoulder the responsibility of being the first. I think once the first comes out, there would be loads.”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis

GAY, TRANS PANIC DEFENSE. Colorado bill headed for Jared Polis’s signature: “On a second try this session, legislative Democrats and Republicans passed a bill that takes away ‘panic’ as a defense against assaulting a gay or transgender person. Senate Bill 221 passed the House 63-1 Friday and now moves to Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado’s first gay governor, to become law.”

$1.2 MILLION. Google gifts The Trevor Project: “To help accelerate this work, Google.org has committed an additional $1.2 million in grant funding and is planning to engage a new cohort of Google.org Fellows set to start in July to expand Trevor’s application of NLP to new contexts. This will include developing a conversation simulator to enhance and scale Trevor’s virtual counselor training program, and automating the moderation of TrevorSpace, the organization’s affirming international online community, to flag and address unsafe content. At the same time, Google.org is partnering with Google’s LGBTQ+ employee groups to build a pool of volunteer digital crisis counselors to help respond to Trevor’s increased need for crisis services due to COVID-19 impacts. More than fifty Googlers have signed up already. “

MISSOURI. Episcopal Diocese of Missouri makes history by choosing black, gay bishop: “Reverend Deon K. Johnson was ordained Saturday as the 11th Episcopal Bishop of Missouri. He is the first black, openly-gay bishop in the diocese’s 179-year history.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Tom Hutchinson, Florian Macek, Michael Yerger, Jordan Torres, Dom Fenison and MORE.

FAN MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Noah Gao.